SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from October 30 as DGCA lifts restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DGCA lifts restrictions on SpiceJet; airlines to operate fully from October 30

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday lifted all restrictions that it had imposed on SpiceJet airlines earlier.

The aviation regulator allowed SpiceJet to function to its full capacity from October 30.

The aviation regulator issued a statement with said, "DGCA lifts restrictions. SpiceJet to operate with full capacity from October 30."

Earlier, SpiceJet, the only carrier that runs daily flights to and from the greenfield airport in Sikkim's Pakyong, has decided to suspend services in the hill state from October 30 due to "operational constraints".

Officials in the state lamented that the decision will deal a blow to the state's tourism industry.

Meanwhile, DGCA had directed the airline to analyze engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet to check for the presence of metal and carbon seal particles. The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out an inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

ALSO READ | SpiceJet suspends operations in Sikkim

ALSO READ | SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

Latest India News