SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik), on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2022 11:48 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday morning returned midway to the national capital due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, he said.

The airline in a statement later said its Delhi-Nashik flight returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system. “The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally,” SpiceJet said in the statement.

 

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. 

