Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet has already been operating with lesser aircraft.

DGCA SpiceJet order: The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has asked budget airline SpiceJet to continue operating only limited flights for now as a precautionary measure. As per DGCA order, the restrictions were extended as a matter of "abundant caution." The airline has been told to operate only 50 per cent of departures until October 29, 2022.

Latest India News