Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed, 9 rescued in Dewas building collapse

At least two persons have died after a two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Bhopal's Dewas, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said on Wednesday. "Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris," said NDRF officer.

The search operation has concluded at the spot and a total of nine people have been rescued in the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

Municipal corporation and other teams were engaged in the rescue operation.

The two-storey private building with a temporary shade on the third floor collapsed near the Lalgate area in the city.

(With agency inputs)

