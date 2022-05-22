Delhi likely to witness party cloudy sky, light rain today; temp to shoot up to 41° C

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average and the IMD has predicted light rains in the city. Rainfall recorded in 24 hours till this morning was is 0.8 mm. The relative humidity at 8:30 am is 56 per cent, weather department officials said.

According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards the afternoon and evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.

The national capital observed sunrise at 5.27 a.m. and the sun will set at 7.09 p.m. in the evening.

Delhi's air quality poor

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 283 for PM10 and 72 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 200, the department issued a 'poor' air health advisory which stated that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. PM 2.5 was under the moderate category.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

(With inputs from agencies)

