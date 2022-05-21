Delhi gets much-needed relief from heatwave as NCR witnesses rains, thunderstorms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 23 and May 24.

Highlights Delhi witnessed thunderstorms and cloudy skies on Saturday

The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 23 and May 24.

Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, the IMD added.

Delhi witnessed thunderstorms and cloudy skies on Saturday, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. The

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell over northwest India on May 23 and 24.

Thunderstorms, dust storms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometre per hour would occur over adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR, an IMD bulletin said, adding that light intensity rains are expected over isolated regions in the city.

As per a Skymet weather report, pre-monsoon rains may become slightly intense over Delhi and the National Capital Region on May 23 and continue until May 24, it said. Thus, temperatures may witness a significant drop over the entire Delhi-NCR, the IMD added.

The weather office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for May 23 and May 24.

Partly cloudy sky and drizzle are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent two to three days, according to the IMD.

Read | Delhi-NCR, prepare for an at-home weekend! Rains, thunderstorm pound area; several flights diverted

Latest India News