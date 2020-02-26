North East Delhi Violence: Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries, reveals postmortem report

Image Source : FILE Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries, reveals postmortem report

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal's post-mortem report has revealed his cause of death. According to the autopsy report, the 42-year-old head constable had died of bullet injuries and not due to stone pelting. Head constable Ratan Lal, attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, had died after he sustained injuries during clashes at Delhi's Chand Bagh. A total of 17 people have so far lost their lives in the North East Delhi violence.

According to what the report stated, "A bullet was stuck in Ratan Lal’s body. It entered from the left shoulder and went to the right shoulder. It was removed during autopsy."

Tributes were paid to Ratan Lal, where Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal led the wreath-laying ceremony. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik also paid their respect to the slain policeman along with a host of other police officials at the Shaheed Smarak Sthal, New Police Lines.

"Ratan Lal's martyrdom is a huge loss to Delhi Police and the nation in whole. I, on behalf of the Delhi police, want to say that we in this time of grief stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," Patnaik said.

His body was then taken to his hometown Sikar in Rajasthan for the last rites.

Ratan Lal belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan's Sikar district and is survived by wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police on the post of constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

According to media reports, Ratan Lal was popular among his friends for an impressive style of moustache. The report said that last year, Lal was enthusiastically speaking about the resemblance between his moustache and national hero Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

A year later, the brave policeman died fighting valiantly with the rioters on Monday. Ratan Lal was posted at Gokulpuri Police Station. Reports say relatives have not informed Ratan Lal’s mother about his death.

He had just returned from his ancestral village and had promised his children that the family will go to Fathepur Tihwali to celebrate Holi next month.

Lal was the eldest with two younger brothers. His siblings used to work as farmers.

