Delhi violence death toll mounts to 46, over 200 injured

Death toll in Delhi violence mounts to 46 after four more deaths reported.

The death toll in the riot-hit northeast Delhi has surged to 46 after four more people who were being treated in hospitals succumbed to injuries. As per reports, 38 people were admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, 3 were at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and 4 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Violence in northeast Delhi areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Wazirpur other areas took place on February 25 amid anti-CAA protests that were going on in the areas for the past few days.

The violent mob went out of control and charred houses, shops, mosques, schools damaging worth corers of properties and looted, thrashed and killed people.

While peace is slowly returning to the affected areas, several people have been shifted to relief camps whose houses have been damaged, destroyed by the rioters.

Meanwhile, many of them have started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 from the Delhi government.

While the death toll has surged to 46, this does not include 4 other people whose bodies were recovered from a drain in Gokulpuri as it is yet to confirmed whether they died in the Delhi violence.

