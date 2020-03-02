Rajinikanth says willing to play any role to maintain peace in country after meeting Muslim leaders

Image Source : ANI Rajinikanth has said that he is willing to play any role to maintain peace in the country after incidents of violence in Delhi.

India's south cinema sensation Rajinikanth has said that he is ready to play any role that can help to maintain peace in the country after the deadly violence that killed at least 42 people while scores have been injured in the riot-hit northeast Delhi. Taking it to Twitter after he met leaders from a Muslim outfit on Sunday, Rajinikanth said, "I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country's prime objective should be love, unity and peace."

On Sunday, members of the Muslim outfit 'Tamil Nadu Jama'athul Uama Sabai' met the 69-year-old actor at his Poes Garden residence.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi last week, which was sparked by protests over the CAA, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

Last week, Rajinikanth had lashed out at the Centre over the violence in Delhi, saying the riots should have been dealt with an "iron fist". In a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, he asked those in power to "resign and go" if the violence could not be crushed.

Affected families search for missing loved ones in Delhi violence

People from riot-hit northeast Delhi are struggling to search for their family members who became a victim of the deadly violence took place on Feb 24, 25 and turned the affected areas nothing less than ghost towns.

People are searching for their loved ones at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is closest to the riot-hit areas as victims are being treated there.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Delhi violence victims start receiving immediate assistance

Also Read | False rumours of violence spark panic in parts of Delhi; police, AAP leaders appeal for calm​