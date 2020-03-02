Police appeal for calm as rumours of violence spark panic across Delhi

Image Source : PTI False rumours of violence spark panic in parts of Delhi, police appeals for calm

Residents in several parts of West Delhi witnessed panic on Sunday evening following rumours of violence. However, the Delhi police have denied any reports and incidents of the same and have appealed to the people for calm. In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier said it had shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were later reopened.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful," DCP West Deepak Purohit said.

"There are some rumours regarding some communal tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala area. It is intimated that there is No tension in Tilak Nagar and Khyala and the whole west Distt area. Nothing to worry about," he added.

Police said some "unsubstantiated reports" of tension in southeast and west districts were circulated on social media.

"It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action," they said, adding that rumours about tension in Dwarka and Badarpur areas were also "unsubstantiated".

Shopkeepers downed shutters and people rushed to reach home early in several areas including Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri and Khyala in west Delhi on Sunday.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh too urged people to remain calm.

"I reached at the site as soon as I heard of the rumour of riots, shops were shut people were in a state of panic but no one saw any riots happening. It was a conspiracy to spread rumours and spoil the atmosphere. I appeal to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and do not believe the rumours," he said.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, said he had gone to a mall in west Delhi when at around 7:45 pm, where he witnessed a sudden commotion.

"The outlets inside the mall began shutting down and the situation remained tense for nearly 20 minutes before the police arrived and assured everyone that the situation was normal," he said.

Meanwhile, the metro stations which were briefly shut down included Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada metro stations. Normal metro movements were later restored across the national capital.

