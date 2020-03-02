Delhi violence victims start receiving immediate assistance

Image Source : PTI Victims of the Delhi violence have now started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 promised by the AAP-led Delhi govt.

Almost a week after deadly violence in northeast Delhi in which 42 people lost their lives while scores have been, the victims have now started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government informed. Kejriwal-led AAP government has said officers in all the four violence-affected divisions have started to distribute financial assistance to the victims as an immediate relief at their doorsteps.

Several houses, shops were charred by the violent mob in northeast Delhi amid anti-CAA protests that has been going ever since the law was passed in the Parliament.

"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday... Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," Delhi govt said.

The AAP government had earlier announced a compensation package as well as relief and rehabilitation measures for the victims of the riots.

Kejriwal had also announced a cash grant of Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the families of the deceased as well as for those whose houses were burnt.

Application were sought from such victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications, the statement said.

The chief minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works at the northeast district magistrate's office and instructed the officers to take necessary steps to provide compensation amount to the affected families at the earliest, it said.

The officers scrutinised the applications, verified the victims and thereafter, on Sunday, the officials distributed Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, according to the statement.

It added that a detailed list of victims is being prepared to provide the compensation and that the victims were applying through the counter set up at the northeast district magistrate office as well as through NGOs.

There are 18 SDMs appointed in all the affected divisions. They are scrutinising and verifying the applications round the clock to prepare the list of beneficiaries at the earliest, it said.

The violence, which erupted on February 23, in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

Families continue to search for loves one missing after Delhi violence

People from riot-hit northeast Delhi are struggling to search for their family members who became a victim of the deadly violence took place on Feb 24, 25 and turned the affected areas nothing less than ghost towns. People are searching for their loved ones at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is closest to the riot-hit areas as victims are being treated there.

The death toll in the Delhi violence has surged to 42, however, on Sunday, 4 more bodies were recovered from a drain in Gokulpuri but it is yet to be confirmed whether they died in the Delhi violence.

Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere prevailed on Sunday evening when rumours of some tension in west Delhi parts were being spread. However, the Delhi Police was quick to react and confirmed that it was just rumours and nothing else. Two people were also held for rumour-mongering on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering

ALSO READ: Delhi Violence: Gautam Gambhir appeals to people, says 'don't fall prey to rumours'