Image Source : ANI Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering

Delhi police has apprehended two suspects under charge of spreading rumours of communal violence in the city that led to residents of several localities panic. Delhi police has brought the suspects to a police station and further action is awaited.

Some people have been detained for rumour-mongering and cases are being registered against them. Do Not believe any Rumours. If u find anyone who is spreading this, Inform @DelhiPolice quickly.

Joint CP flag march in #Dwarka. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/hlkJyQN5Jv — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) March 1, 2020

Panic gripped the residents of several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence, even as the Delhi Police and AAP leaders denied any incident and appealed people to remain calm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it had shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were later reopened.