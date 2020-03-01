Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering

Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering

Delhi police has apprehended two suspects under charge of spreading rumours of communal violence in the city that led to residents of several localities panic. Delhi police has brought the suspects to a police station and further action is awaited.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 23:17 IST
Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering
Image Source : ANI

Delhi Police apprehends two suspects under charge of rumour-mongering 

Delhi police has apprehended two suspects under charge of spreading rumours of communal violence in the city that led to residents of several localities panic. Delhi police has brought the suspects to a police station and further action is awaited. 

Panic gripped the residents of several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence, even as the Delhi Police and AAP leaders denied any incident and appealed people to remain calm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it had shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations but did not give any reason. The stations were later reopened.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News