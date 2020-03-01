In the wake of violence rumours in west Delhi, VIPS postpones internal exams

Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
VIPS on Sunday has postponed the University's internal examinations that are scheduled to be held on March 2, i.e., tomorrow, following the rumours of violence and disturbance from parts of the west and north Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 22:29 IST
The Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies on Sunday postponed the its internal examinations scheduled to be held on March 2, i.e., tomorrow, following the rumours of violence and disturbance from parts of the west and north Delhi. 

The college, affiliated to the Indraprastha University, is located in Pitampura.

Delhi Police has denied rumours doing the rounds in the city, as it promised strong action against rumour-mongers.

