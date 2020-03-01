Delhi Police strongly denies rumours of fresh disturbance from west Delhi

Delhi Police shared this image of its cops patrolling in north Delhi district

The Delhi Police has strongly denied rumours of violence and disturbance from parts of the west and north Delhi, as it urged people to not pay attention to rumours. Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh is on the ground inspecting the situation.

In a series of tweets, Delhi Police appealed to the people of the district to not believe in rumours.

RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

The situation is peaceful. North District police is alert and present in the area. Please dnt trust and spread any unverified news/ rumours. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/p8JTfFzDjs — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) March 1, 2020