Delhi Police strongly denies rumours of fresh disturbance from west Delhi

The Delhi Police has strongly denied rumours of violence and disturbance from parts of west and north Delhi, as it urged people to not pay attention to rumours.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 21:40 IST
Delhi Police shared this image of its cops patrolling in north Delhi district

The Delhi Police has strongly denied rumours of violence and disturbance from parts of the west and north Delhi, as it urged people to not pay attention to rumours. Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh is on the ground inspecting the situation.

In a series of tweets, Delhi Police appealed to the people of the district to not believe in rumours.

