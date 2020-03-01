Violence reported from West Delhi; Tilak Nagar metro station closed

Representative image

The entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar metro station has been shut down after vandalism was reported from the western district of the National Capital on Sunday. According to local residents, mobs have been seen running in Khyala, where some disturbance has been reported at a mosque.

Delhi Police has however denied the claim. "A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," said Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi: A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. pic.twitter.com/4k4IuTydNO — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

According to locals, violence accompanied by gunshots has been reported in areas of Khyala, Nangloi, Sagarpur and Mayapuri.

(more details awaited)