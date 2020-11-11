Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will have stop at Jewar Airport in Noida

The proposed bullet train project between Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and Varanasi will have a stop at the proposed upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said.

New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2020 23:43 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image

The proposed bullet train project between Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and Varanasi will have a stop at the proposed upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Sarai Kale Khan - Varanasi proposed bullet train project | All we know

  • According to Yeida, the proposed Sarai Kale Khan - Varanasi bullet train project will run 25 km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, 165 km Yamuna Expressway, and 361 km Agra-Lucknow Expressway and other highways.
  • As per Yeida, the proposed new bullet train project will run at a speed of 320 kmph.
  • The train will take only 21 minutes to reach Jewar airport from Delhi's Sarai Kale khan.

  • The decision was taken after central government officials discussed the same with Noida Authority and Yeida officials . 
  • The proposed Sarai Kale Khan - Varanasi bullet train project will have 10 stations including Noida, Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, New Etawah, South Kannnauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, New Bhadohi.

