Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will have stop at Jewar Airport in Noida

The proposed bullet train project between Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan and Varanasi will have a stop at the proposed upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said, according to the Hindustan Times.

According to Yeida, the proposed Sarai Kale Khan - Varanasi bullet train project will run 25 km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, 165 km Yamuna Expressway, and 361 km Agra-Lucknow Expressway and other highways.

As per Yeida, the proposed new bullet train project will run at a speed of 320 kmph.

The train will take only 21 minutes to reach Jewar airport from Delhi's Sarai Kale khan.

The decision was taken after central government officials discussed the same with Noida Authority and Yeida officials .

The proposed Sarai Kale Khan - Varanasi bullet train project will have 10 stations including Noida, Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, New Etawah, South Kannnauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, New Bhadohi.

