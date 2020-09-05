Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project going well, all clearance obtained: Railway Board Chairman

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project going well, says Railway Board Chairman

Railways Board Chairman on Saturday said that work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is going while announcing that will run 80 new special trains from September 12. Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said that work on the bullet train project is going well. The alignment and design have been cleared. Clearance has been obtained from various authorities. However, land acquisition work slowed down due to coronavirus especially in Maharashtra.

Railways Board Chairman said the bullet train project was progressing well, but the real timeframe for its completion can be gauged within the next 3 to 6 months when the status of land acquisition will be ascertained. He also said while 82 per cent of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, in Maharashtra land acquisition is only at 23 per cent.

Yadav said, in a linear project like the bullet train project, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available.

"We are hoping that within the next three to six months, we will be able to get to that point. Our designs are ready and we are set to go. It is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well," Yadav added.

"As the coronavirus situation improves, we will be able to start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired and then we will be able to provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project," the Yadav mentioned said.

