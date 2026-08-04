DY Patil, senior Congress leader, former Governor and educationist, dies at 90

New Delhi:

DY Patil, a senior Congress leader, former Governor of West Bengal and Bihar, and a noted educationist, died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, family sources said. Patil breathed his last at his residence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Born on October 22, 1935, DY Patil served as the Governor of Tripura, Bihar and West Bengal during his distinguished public life. He was widely respected for his contributions to public service, education and social welfare.

DY Patil's contributions to education sector and life in state leadership

Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil was the founder of the DY Patil Group, under whose leadership a vast network of educational and healthcare institutions was established across India. The group today comprises more than 182 educational institutions, seven universities and several state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, making it one of the country's leading private education and healthcare organisations.

He was widely recognised for his contribution to higher education and institution building in India.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1991 for his work in education and social service, he founded the DY Patil Group, which grew into one of the country's largest private education networks. Over the years, the group established more than 150 institutions across Maharashtra, including schools, engineering, medical, dental, nursing, management and law colleges, as well as universities and teaching hospitals.

Among his notable initiatives was the establishment of the Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT) in 1983, one of Mumbai's early private engineering colleges. His institutions, spread across Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur, have educated lakhs of students and played a significant role in expanding access to professional and technical education.

Governor of Tripura

DY Patil was appointed Governor of Tripura on November 27, 2009 and served until March 21, 2013. During his tenure, he focused on higher education, healthcare, and social welfare while serving as the constitutional head of the northeastern state.

Governor of Bihar

On March 22, 2013, Patil took charge as the Governor of Bihar, a position he held until November 26, 2014. His tenure coincided with a politically significant period in the state, and he discharged his constitutional responsibilities until the end of his term.

Additional Charge of West Bengal

While serving as Bihar Governor, Patil was also given additional charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 3, 2014 to July 17, 2014, following the resignation of Governor MK Narayanan. He served in the role until a new Governor assumed office.

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