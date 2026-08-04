CRPF officer shoots 2 colleagues dead, injures another before killing himself

Dispur:

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, and another was injured after an officer opened fire with his service rifle. The incident took place in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, police said. According to Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar, the incident took place at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7 am when ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, fired at his colleagues. The ASI later shot himself and died at the spot, the DSP said.

"Two personnel, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav died on the spot," she said.



Another CRPF personnel, ASI/Mane Govind Sripul, was injured in the incident and taken to a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, Sarkar said.

Upon receiving the information, senior CRPF and police officers rushed to the camp, and an inquiry into the incident has been ordered. According to officials, the motive behind the firing is currently unclear.

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