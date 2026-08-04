Two fire tenders killed, 3 injured after fire breaks out at electronics factory in Greater Noida

New Delhi:

Two firefighters were killed and three others injured after a wall and a steel beam collapsed during efforts to extinguish a massive fire at an electronics manufacturing factory in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out late on the intervening night of August 3 and 4 at the ILGIM company in the Ecotech-3 industrial area, where electronic chips are manufactured. Following the alert, local police and around 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

Iron beam trapped fire tenders

During the firefighting operation, a side wall of the factory and an iron beam suddenly collapsed, trapping five fire service personnel. The injured were identified as Head Constable Driver Rajpal Singh, Fireman Manish Kumar, Head Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh, Fireman Amit Kumar and Fireman Rohit Yadav. All five were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Doctors declared Fireman Rohit Yadav and Head Constable Driver Teerathpal Singh dead on arrival, while the condition of the remaining three injured personnel is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Senior police officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remain at the site, and further legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are also investigating the cause of the fire.

Three others injured, says police

According to DCP (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh, the fire broke out at the factory on Monday night. Fire Service teams rushed to the spot after receiving the alert.

During the firefighting operation, a section of the building's wall and an iron beam collapsed, killing firefighters Tirthpal Singh and Rohit Yadav. Three other Fire Service personnel sustained injuries in the incident

5 held for swapping Flipkart, Amazon orders, Rs 75 lakh worth goods recovered

In a separate development, Noida Police arrested five members of an organised gang allegedly involved in swapping high-value products ordered through leading e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon, and recovered stolen goods worth around Rs 75 lakh, an official said.

Two other accused remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Waris Khan, Sunil Kumar, Vijay Singh, Dharmendra, and Suraj Singh, while Bhupendra and Aslam alias Raju Khan are still on the run.

According to police, the gang had been operating for the past three to four months, targeting high-value orders placed through major e-commerce platforms. The accused allegedly replaced expensive products with cheaper or unrelated items during the delivery process, defrauding customers, sellers, and the companies.

After removing the original products, the gang allegedly sold the stolen items in the open market.

During the operation, police recovered a large cache of stolen goods, including protein supplements, shoes, garments, electronic gadgets, wireless devices for children, ear and blood pressure monitoring machines, smart devices, along with packing materials and tags belonging to online shopping companies.

The total value of the recovered items is estimated at approximately Rs 75 lakh, police said.

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