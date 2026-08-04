'People's verdict against BJP's arrogance': Prashant Kishor speaks on big win in Bankipur | EXCLUSIVE

Patna:

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said his winning the Bankipur Assembly bypoll reflected the people's rejection of "arrogance" and their growing willingness to rise above caste and communal politics.

In his first interview after defeating the BJP in the high-profile bypoll in the constituency in Bihar, Kishor said voters in Bankipur had backed Jan Suraaj because they wanted an alternative to traditional political parties.

"The people voted against arrogance in Bankipur. They rose above caste considerations while casting their votes," he said.

Kishor also claimed that the BJP had, for years, consolidated votes by invoking the fear of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), but this time voters chose to place their faith in Jan Suraaj instead.

Calling the result a reflection of public sentiment in Bihar, the Jan Suraaj chief said the victory was driven by people's growing mistrust of the BJP and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He asserted that the electorate was moving beyond caste and communal politics and was looking for governance-focused alternatives.

The Bankipur bypoll result is being seen as a significant boost for Jan Suraaj, which has sought to position itself as a credible alternative to Bihar's established political parties ahead of the Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor breaches BJP's Bankipur bastion

Kishor on Monday scripted a landmark victory in his electoral debut, winning the prestigious Bankipur Assembly bypoll in a major setback for the BJP, which had retained the seat continuously since 1995.

The defeat came just days after widespread Gen Z-led protests across the country and was particularly significant as the constituency was previously represented by BJP state president Nitin Nabin. The bypoll was necessitated after Nabin vacated the seat.

Kishor secured 64,151 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar, who polled 44,827 votes, by a margin of 19,324 votes. RJD nominee Rekha Gupta finished a distant third with 14,273 votes.

The Bankipur constituency had nearly 3.8 lakh eligible voters, including around 2 lakh men and 1.79 lakh women. The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, more than seven percentage points lower than the 41.45 per cent turnout registered in the Assembly elections held nine months earlier.

The 49-year-old political strategist-turned-politician had entered the contest describing the bypoll as a "referendum" on the BJP-led government in Bihar, making his victory a significant boost for his fledgling Jan Suraaj Party ahead of the state Assembly elections.

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