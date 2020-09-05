Railways to run 40 pairs of new special trains from Sep 12: Check booking dates, details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways to start 80 new train operations from September 12.

Railways will start 40 new pairs (80 special trains) services from September 12 for which reservations will begin from Sept 10. These new trains will run in addition to 230 trains that are already in operation, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," Railway Board Chairman said.

The Railway Board chairman further said they will monitor special trains wherever there is demand for a train or waiting list is long, the railways will run a clone train.

"Will also run trains whenever there is request from state governments for exams and other such purposes," Railway Board Chairman added.

13 new intrastate trains in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Friday, Railways announced thay it will 13 intra-state special trains in Tamil Nadu from September 7. It also requested passengers to be at the station 90 minutes before the train departure time, as the country enters Unlock 4 after the government eased down lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage