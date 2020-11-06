IRCTC's new train ticket booking rules: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO IRCTC changes ticket booking rules.

To provide more convenience to the passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced new rules in the train ticket booking related to the second reservation chart.

According to new changes, the railways will now be preparing the second reservation chart 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the trains. Due to the pandemic, Railways was preparing the second reservation chart 2 hours in advance, however, now the second chart will be prepared just 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the trains.

Because of the pandemic, the first reservation chart was being prepared four hours in advance before the scheduled departure. The remaining seats thereafter were being booked using online facility or through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) on the first-cum-first-serve basis before the second reservation chart was prepared.

The new changes in the system will add it to the convenience of those passengers who may have to deal with last-minute plan change.

The Railways in a statement said that the second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the scheduled/ rescheduled time of departure of trains. The cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during the period as per the provision of the refund rules.

The decision to change the time of preparing the second reservation chart 30 minutes before instead of 2 hours ahead of the scheduled departure of the trains was taken as per the request of the zonal railways for ensuring the convenience of the passengers.

This change will allow passengers who have last minute plan change to book or cancel tickets before the second chart is prepared.

