Farmers gather at Delhi-Noida border: Key route closed for traffic movement | check alternate entry

The national capital’s border points are under heavy deployment with concrete barriers and multi-layered barricades as farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws blocked the Delhi-Noida border. Hundreds of farmers has gathered at a Noida-Delhi border point, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

The farmers remained at the Chilla border where multi-layered security has been deployed on both the Delhi as well as Noida side with police personnel in huge numbers, prohibiting the protestors from proceeding towards the national capital.

Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh has also been closed as precautionary measures, leading to heavy traffic jams in several parts of the city. With this, in total five border points, including Singhu and Tikri, have been closed due to the protest.

Know what routes to avoid as Delhi turns battleground:

Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any traffic movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic

Borders connecting to Haryana--Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, DND--are open.

Singhu border is still closed from both sides.

Lampur , Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.

Akshardham Mandir to Chilla Border Road is closed

Avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.

Ghazipur-Noida link road closed

