Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, diverts several trains. Check full list

The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains due to the ongoing agitation by Punjab farmers. Some other trains have also been short terminated, short-originated, or diverted. Here's the full list
- 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled
- 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
- 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
- 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
- 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further orders
- 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi
- 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh
- 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas
- 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment
- 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana