Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, diverts several trains. Check full list

The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains due to the ongoing agitation by Punjab farmers. 

New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2020 8:00 IST
The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains due to the ongoing agitation by Punjab farmers. Some other trains have also been short terminated, short-originated, or diverted. Here's the full list

  • 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled
  • 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
  • 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
  • 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled
  • 04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further orders
  • 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi
  • 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh
  • 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas
  • 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment
  • 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana

