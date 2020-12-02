Image Source : PTI Farmers' agitation: Northern Railway cancels, diverts several trains. Check full list

The Northern Railway has cancelled several trains due to the ongoing agitation by Punjab farmers. Some other trains have also been short terminated, short-originated, or diverted. Here's the full list

09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled

09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled

05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled

05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled

04998/04997 Bhatinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further orders

02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi

02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh

04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarntaran - Beas

08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jallandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment

08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana

Latest India News