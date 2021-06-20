Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 124 new coronavirus cases, lowest since Feb 16

Delhi on Sunday reported 124 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since February 16. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,914. As many as 7 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.17 percent.

This is the second day in a row that the number of deaths has remained below 10. On Saturday, Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent. On April 1, the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has allowed the reopening of bars, public parks, and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions imposed due to the second Covid wave. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.

The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said.

Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.

Prohibited activities and services, including schools, colleges and educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, spas, all kinds of political, social, cultural, religious gatherings among others will remain closed till further orders or 5 am on June 28.

The lockdown was imposed in Delhi amid a surge in second wave of COVID-19 on April 19. Many restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner with improvement in the Covid situation, starting with allowing manufacturing and construction activities on May 31.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,670 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,32,033 in the national capital, including 14,05,287 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 2,091, of which 600 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi unlocks: Bars, parks to open from tomorrow; outdoor yoga activities allowed

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Sputnik V roll out delayed in Delhi

Latest India News