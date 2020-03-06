Heavy rains, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR; more downpour likely

Image Source : AP PHOTO Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR

Overnight rains and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing down the temperature of the national capital. According to reports, some parts of Delhi even received hailstorm. The national capital recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, a weather advisory has warned of more rains and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR till Saturday.

The thunderstorms are likely to peak on Friday afternoon. The wind speed is likely to touch 50 km per hour, it said. As a result, trees and hoardings may get damaged.

As per the advisory, owners are advised to park vehicles away from trees and hoardings and hailstorms too may follow.

According to Skymet Weather, in North India, where a western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan. A trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar.

"We expect fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm," Skymet Weather said.

Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhiites took to twitter and shared pictures and videos of rains and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi.

