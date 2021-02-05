'Decades-old practice': Delhi Police urges DTC to continue providing buses for deployment of cops

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police urges Delhi Transport Corporation to continue providing buses for deployment of cops

The Delhi Police has urged the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to keep providing buses for movement and transportation of forces in the national capital to maintain law and order situation.

"The DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police and assisted us in the movement and transportation of Police force deployed on law and order duty in the maintenance of public order. It is a decades-old practice and it is going on currently also," Chinmoy Biswal, Public Relations Officer of the Delhi Police told ANI.

"We requisition buses from the DTC and we get assistance. Now we have again requested the DTC to continue with this practice and assist us by providing the required fleet of buses for the same," Biswal added.

The request from Delhi Police comes in the wake of the Arvind Kejriwal government's latest order wherein it asked the DTC to seek the return of buses provided to the city police as 'special hire'. It also asked the DTC to get approval before allowing any of its buses to be taken on ‘special hire’ by the Delhi Police or any other entity.

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.

Currently, there are over 3,700 DTC buses, out of which nearly 10 per cent are under special hire.

