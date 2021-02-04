Farmers' protest: Kejriwal govt orders DTC to withdraw buses given to Delhi Police

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi government asks Delhi Transport Corporation to withdraw buses given to Delhi Police on special hire

The Arvind Kejriwal government has ordered the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to seek the return of 576 buses that were provided to the Delhi Police as 'special hire'. The government has also asked the DTC to seek approval before allowing any of its buses to be taken on ‘special hire’ by the Delhi Police or any other entity.

The development has come amid massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel on borders of the city where farmers are sitting in protest against the farm laws. The latest order means that the security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations might be affected.

The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

"All the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire have been decided to be withdrawn with immediate effect. It has also been decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire," a government official told PTI.

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.

Currently, there are over 3,700 DTC buses, out of which nearly 10 per cent are under special hire.

