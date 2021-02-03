Kejriwal releases list of 115 protesters arrested in connection with Republic Day violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the tractor rally violence of Republic Day. Those arrested are presently lodged in different jails in the national capital, the chief minister said. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal today said, "We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city."

"Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises," the Delhi CM said.

A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers.

It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and a medical board to examine those in jail.

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the demand for judicial inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday accused the Delhi Police of conspiracy behind the Republic Day violence.

Tikait who was en route to Jind to attend a Mahapanchayat, said, "We have been holding panchayats for the last 35 years, protests are organised at Jantar Mantar but did any farmer organisation reach Parliament? A man was misled, an announcement was made and after 13 hours a religious flag was hoisted at the Red Fort. This is being investigated."

"The Delhi Police has conspired to do this and it is the main culprit. It barricaded the route allotted to us for the tractor rally and opened Delhi giving way to the farmers to enter the national capital," he stated.

