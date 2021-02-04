Image Source : ANI ‘Anarchist’: BJP blasts Arvind Kejriwal for order to withdraw DTC buses used by Delhi Police

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over its recent order wherein it asked the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to seek the return of 576 buses that were provided to the Delhi Police as 'special hire'. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that people rightly call Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal an "anarchist".

"This is dictatorship.... he was an anarchist and even today behaving like an anarchist," he said.

Patra said that the DTC buses are extensively used for the movement of police and security forces for deployment in various parts of the city.

"This shows that people rightly call AAP an anarchist," Patra added.

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kejriwal government ordered the DTC to seek the return of 576 buses that were provided to the Delhi Police as 'special hire'. It also asked the DTC to get approval before allowing any of its buses to be taken on ‘special hire’ by the Delhi Police or any other entity.

The development has come amid massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel on borders of the city where farmers are sitting in protest against the farm laws. The latest order means that the security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations might be affected.

Currently, there are over 3,700 DTC buses, out of which nearly 10 per cent are under special hire.

READ MORE: Farmers' protest: Kejriwal govt orders DTC to withdraw buses given to Delhi Police

Latest India News