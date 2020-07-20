Monday, July 20, 2020
     
Delhi Police arrests 40 from Sheesha bar for blatantly violating lockdown guidelines

Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2020 11:12 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested 40 individuals from a hukkah/sheesha bar in Delhi for violating lockdown guidelines. The arrest was made from a spot in Paschim Vihar East from where alcohol including whiskey and beer was also recovered. 

When police reached infront of Cross Road Café during patrolling, they heard a lot of noise from the said café so they checked it. The owner Tanway Singhal was offering whiskey,  beer and hukkas to the 40 persons (15 girls & 25 boys) who were inside the said cafe.

Subsequently FIR was registered and  owner of café has been arrested. 40 persons were booked for lockdown violation.

