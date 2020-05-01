Delhi-NCR: Noida, Faridabad, Meerut to remain red zones post May 3; Gurugram, Ghaziabad orange zoned

As the second spell of coronavirus lockdown in the country nears its end on May 3, new regulations on how things will move on forward have been issued by the government. As per the latest list of health ministry designated zones -- Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and Meerut have been constituted as red zones going forward while Gurugram and Ghaziabad have been put into the orange zone category.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, in a letter, addressed to the chief secretaries of various states, spoke at length of a formulated plan for tackling the coronavirus problem post-May 3.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 35,000 while the death toll has reached 1,147.

As per the new government order, all metro cities will remain in the red zone. These cities include -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

