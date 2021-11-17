Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air pollution: Schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR closed; construction activities halted

All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi-NCR have been asked to remain shut until further notice in view of air pollution. On Tuesday night, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued an order wherein it directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions remain shut. It said that institutions can hold classes through online mode.

The CAQM in its nine-pge also directed NCR state governments (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) to allow at least 50 per cent of staff to work from home till November 21. It said that private firms must also be "encouraged" to allow at least 50 per cent of their staff to work from home.

The commission has also directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring “railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance” subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday. It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30 in a bid to contain the spiralling air pollution levels.

The commission had held a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of Delhi and NCR states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the severe air pollution in the region ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Every year around Diwali time and coinciding with the kharif crop harvesting in northwest India, air pollution levels peak sky high. Amongst the many reasons, burning of stubble/parali by farmers in the region and the meteorological factors add to the existing air pollution that is prevalent almost round the year.

