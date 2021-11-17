Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for fourth consecutive day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

Pradesh to ensure 'strict force' of the measures with immediate effect.

The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from ANI)

