Image Source : DELHI POLICE Help find Beena: Police still looking for clues in Delhi girl who went missing in 2014

The Delhi Police's Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Crime Branch is still looking for Rohini girl who went missing in 2014 from Shastri Nagar. Beena was 13 years then. However, the Delhi Police has still not given up hope as it has appealed to general public who they feel can provide vital clues.

The girl, Beena, who was reported missing since 21 July 2014 was 13 years old when she was kidnapped/abducted.

The case is pending investigation with the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch.

She was described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and jeans (half pant).

The police said that despite the efforts of the police officers and scores of tips, investigators still have no strong leads in the search for Beena.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

If you have any information about Beena (who would be 17/18 years by now) kindly contact Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Crime Branch, Sector 16, Rohini, New Delhi.