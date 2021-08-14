Delhi Metro Pink Line timings revised. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A metro train runs on a track after Delhi Metro's remaining portion of the Pink Line corridor.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday revised the first and last train timings for Pink Line. The new timings will remain effective from August 16, 2021 till September 10.

According to the DMRC, the first train service from both ends (Majlis Park & Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 am instead of 6 am while the last train service from both ends will start at 10 pm instead of 11 pm.

The timings have been revised to integrate the signaling system between the recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line.

On Sundays, services from both ends will continue to commence from 8:00 AM (as is the present practice) but the last train service from both ends will start at 10 pm, instead of present 11 pm.

The normal first and last train services from 6 am and 11 pm on Pink Line will resume from September 11, 2021 onwards.

