Independence Day: Traffic restrictions in Delhi on August 15, no change in Delhi Metro timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that Metro Services in the national capital will run normally on Independence Day. However, parking facilities at all the Metro stations will remain closed till 2 PM on August 15 (Sunday).

"As part of the security measures in view of Independence Day celebrations, parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available from Saturday morning till 2 pm on August 15," DMRC officials said. However, the metro train services will continue to run, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

The DMRC network span is about 390 km with 285 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure the safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Eight roads- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4:00 am to 10:00 am, the advisory said.

