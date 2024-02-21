Delhi liquor policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha summoned by CBI for questioning on February 26

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS legislator K Kavitha.

Delhi liquor policy case: The CBI has summoned former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS legislator K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case on February 26 (Monday), officials said today (February 21).

They said Kavitha has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday. The agency had earlier recorded her statement in December, 2022 at her residence in Hyderabad, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.

