BRS leader K Kavitha summoned again in Delhi liquor case investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO BRS MLC K Kavitha at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to participate in the ongoing investigation regarding the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. K Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, has been directed to appear before the ED on Tuesday. This comes after she was previously summoned by the ED in September last year and March in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also questioned K Kavitha in December 2022 regarding the same case.

In a parallel development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received a fresh summons from the ED for the fourth time in the money laundering probe associated with irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021–22. The summons instructs Kejriwal to join the investigation on January 18. Notably, this follows his third summons, which he chose to skip last week. Kejriwal has consistently referred to these summons as "illegal and politically motivated" and has not attended them on three prior occasions, including January 3, November 2, and December 22.

The ED's focus in Kejriwal's case is to record his statement regarding various aspects, such as the formulation of the excise policy, meetings held before its finalisation, and allegations of bribery. The agency has filed a total of five charge sheets in the case, which includes charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.

These developments intensify the scrutiny surrounding the Delhi excise policy case, as both K Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal face probing questions from the ED. The case has already seen significant legal action, and the investigation is aimed at uncovering any potential financial irregularities or misconduct related to the excise policy.

Also read | Army jawan dies as kite string slits throat while riding two-wheeler on flyover