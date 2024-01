Follow us on Image Source : ANI Army jawan Koteshwar Reddy lost his life when the string of a kite allegedly slashed his throat.

In a heart-wrenching incident, an Army jawan, Koteshwar Reddy, lost his life when the string of a kite allegedly slashed his throat while riding a motorcycle on the Langarhouse flyover. The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the police.

The Langar House Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident, reported Assistant Commissioner of Police Golconda Syed Faiz.

More details are awiated...