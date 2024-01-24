Kavitha demands unconditional apology from Telangana Police after cops drag woman protester by hair | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X The video of a girl being dragged by police personnel goes viral

BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded an unconditional apology from Telangana Police after a video showing two policewomen, riding a two-wheeler, dragging a woman protester by hair went viral on Wednesday.

"The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police," Kavitha posted along with a vido clip of the incident on X.

This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police, she added.

She urged the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved, adding this behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike.

Police said as per their information, the incident happened at the agricultural university at Rajendranagar today during a protest.

The students and others at the university have been opposing allotment of some university land for the construction of a new building for the high court.

During the agitation, some of the protesters started running when the police were trying to take them into preventive custody, police said.

However, the matter needs to be inquired into, they said.

It appears that the incident happened when the policewomen tried to chase them, they said.

When asked if the woman protester in the video had been identified, police said the incident had come to their notice a short while ago and that the matter would be inquired into.

When contacted, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the matter would be thoroughly probed.

"We will inquire thoroughly into the matter and take appropriate action," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

