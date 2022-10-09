Delhi: House collapses near Lahori gate, 5 rescued, more feared trapped

Delhi: A house collapsed near Valmiki mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate in Delhi on Sunday.
At least 5 fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations.
Five people were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.
Rescue operation is still on to locate others as 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in debris, Delhi fire service informed.
An NDRF team has also reached the spot as rescue operations continue.
