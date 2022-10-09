Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: House collapses near Lahori gate, 5 rescued, more feared trapped

Delhi: House collapses near Lahori gate, 5 rescued, more feared trapped

At least 5 fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations. Five people were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2022 21:42 IST
A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi.
Image Source : ANI A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi.

Delhi: A house collapsed near Valmiki mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate in Delhi on Sunday.

At least 5 fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations.

Five people were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rescue operation is still on to locate others as 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in debris, Delhi fire service informed.

An NDRF team has also reached the spot as rescue operations continue.

ALSO READUP: Girl, boy found dead in Bijnor, probe ordered

ALSO READ | AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after row over attending mass conversion event

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News