Delhi: House collapses near Lahori gate, 5 rescued, more feared trapped

Delhi: A house collapsed near Valmiki mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate in Delhi on Sunday.

At least 5 fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations.

Five people were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rescue operation is still on to locate others as 3-4 more people are suspected to be trapped in debris, Delhi fire service informed.

An NDRF team has also reached the spot as rescue operations continue.

