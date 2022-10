Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns over his presence at mass conversion event

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was spotted at a mass 'religious conversion' event in Delhi a few days ago, have resigned.

According to a viral video, thousands of people were seen denouncing Hindu gods at the event.

Speaking after his resignation, AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of country. BJP has made it an issue, are trying to insult me & my party."

