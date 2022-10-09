UP: Girl, boy found dead in Bijnor, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bike, bag, 2 phones, a bottle of insecticide also recovered from site, Addl SP rural, Ram Arj

Uttar Pradesh: The body of a girl was found hanging on a tree and another body of a boy was found nearby, police officials said.

A bike, bag, 2 phones, a bottle of insecticide was also recovered from the scene. Both bodies sent for post-mortem, informed Additional SP rural, Ram Arj.

Speaking further, the cop said, "questioning revealed that the girl had left her house on Oct 5. A missing report had been filed by family on Oct 7. Both were lovers & prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, matter being probed for any other angle."

