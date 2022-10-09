UP: Six electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UP: Six killed after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

UP: In a tragic incident, as many as six people were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday.

According to the details, the incident was reported from Nanpara's Masukpur area of the city, while several people were carrying a procession for Barawafat.

Two others were reported injured in the incident.

Reports said a stampede-like situation occurred as soon as the high-tension wire came in contact with those taking out the procession.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The chief minister prayed for the departed souls and expressed his condolences for the family of those deceased.

CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed the district magistrate and senior police officers to immediately reach the spot.

