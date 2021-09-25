Delhi Jails on high alert after criminal Jitender Gogi's murder, gang war feared

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The police suspect a gang war as they have received information that Sunil Tajpuria, also known as Tillu is conspiring to kill Gogi.

All Delhi jails were put on high alert by the authorities over apprehension of a gang war a day after Gangster Jitender Gogi was murdered in a crowded courtroom on Friday.

Jitendra Mann also known as Gogi, who was killed in court yesterday, was working in collaboration with Sampat Nehra and Lawrence Bishnoi. The Delhi Police sent both his associates, who were lodged in Tihar Jail and Mandoli jail were sent to Rajasthan jail late at night on Friday as a security measure.

Thirty-year-old Jitendra Mann 'Gogi', who was shot dead in a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday, was one of Delhi's most wanted criminals and the chief of an "extremely sophisticated" organized crime syndicate.

Named in over a dozen criminal cases, Gogi was arrested by the Delhi Police's counterintelligence unit in March last year.

He was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, in courtroom number 207 of the Rohini court complex. His assailants were killed in retaliatory police firing.

Gogi, who was a resident of Delhi's Alipur area, was arrested last year along with his associates Kuldeep Mann alias 'Fajja' (28) and Rohit alias 'Moi' (27) from Gurgaon after a four-year-long chase by the Delhi Police. He had escaped from custody in 2016.

According to police, Gogi ran an "extremely sophisticated organized crime" syndicate. He and his associates Fajja and Moi used to be active in Rohini, North West Delhi, Outer Delhi, and Outer-North Delhi, they said.

Gogi's gang members face charges of extortion, collecting ransom and protection money, and car-jackings, police said.

