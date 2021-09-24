Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Jitendra Gogi, 2 others killed in a shootout inside Rohini court in Delhi

Jitender Gogi — one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters — was killed in a shootout inside Rohini court in Delhi on Friday. According to initial reports, three shooters who had come to kill the gangster were also killed in crossfire.

Police said that the shooters were already present inside the court premises with arms where Gogi was being brought. According to DCP Rohini, two of the assailants — Rohit and Morish — who fired upon Gogi in court, were in the uniform of advocates. Police then returned fired and the assailants were killed.

According to a eye witness, a female law intern has also sustained bullet injuries.

Gogi, along with his three associates was arrested in March by the Counter Intelligence unit of Delhi Police. Gogi and his associates— identified as Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, Rohit Moi and Kapil were arrested from Gurugram.

In March, Gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, was killed during an encounter. He was a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who was brought to the hospital for treatment when nearly 10 armed assailants attacked police personnel and overpowered them.

