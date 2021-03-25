Criminals attack police team outside Delhi hospital to free companion, 1 killed in encounter

Image Source : INDIA TV Notorious criminal Kuldeep Fajja escaped when he was being brought to GTB Hospital.

A wanted criminal managed to escape when armed assailants attacked the police team escorting him to a hospital in east Delhi on Thursday. An attacker was killed and another suffered injuries during the encounter with the police outside GTB Hospital.

According to reports, 'high-risk' accused Kuldeep Fajja was being brought to GTB Hospital for treatment. As soon as the police party entered the hospital premises, five attackers inside Scorpio SUV opened fire.

The police team retaliated to the firing resulting in the death of one assailant. However, Fajja and other attackers fled from the spot.

A massive search operation has been mounted in the city's border areas to nab the criminals.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Woman cop dodges bullets during encounter, arrests wanted criminals

Earlier in the day, a gangster and his accomplice wanted in several cases were arrested after an encounter with police on Bhairon Marg in Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan area.

The accused, Rohit Choudhary, was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest while his accomplice, Parveen alias Titu, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, the police said.