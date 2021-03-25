Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Woman cop dodges bullets during encounter, arrests wanted criminals

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals after an encounter in the wee hours on Thursday. The two have been identified as Rohit Choudhary and Titu.

The police team was led by a lady officer who bravely fought the criminals and shot both the criminals on their leg. The cop has been identified as Priyanka Sharma. Priyanka is a Sub Inspector.

Police had received tip off about the two wanted criminals will reach the Bhairon Temple Road. Police then laid a trap to arrest Rohit and his accomplice. The encounter took place near the Pragati Maidan area.

According to details available, the two criminals opened fire at the police party soon after sensing that they are caught in a trap. Priyanka's team retaliated in same capacity, causing grave injuries to the duo. Priyanka was also hit by a bullet, but the bulletproof jacket saved her life.

Rohit and Titu are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Police said that both of them are accused of murder and they are wanted criminals under MCOCA.